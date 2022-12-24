Bauer was initially suspended for 324 games (two seasons) for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The suspension was reduced to 194 games by a neutral arbitrator. This means he is eligible for immediate reinstatement. The Dodgers have 14 days to decide whether to put him on their 40-man roster or release him. They are expected to release him rather than deal with any fallout for his actions from the media and certain groups. Bauer will still have his salary docked for the first 50 games this season.
Some believe that the Dodgers have been quiet this offseason because they were waiting to find out how much money they may still owe Bauer and what those implications will be on their salary cap and the luxury tax. The Dodgers may also be trying to reset their luxury tax rate and/or save all of the financial ammunition to make a run at Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, who is expected to hit free agency after the 2023 season.
The Dodgers may have been quiet this offseason, but they are still one of their favorites to reach the World Series next season at +400. They trail only the New York Mets, who are at +350. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
