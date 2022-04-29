Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Receives 2-Year Suspension

Since last June, Bauer has been involved in a domestic assault case after reports surfaced that the Pasadena Police Department was investigating him for sexual and physical assault allegations against a woman. A tweet from Bauer, just minutes after the suspension was made public, stated that he would appeal MLB’s decision and continues to deny any wrongdoing.
The suspension’s length doesn’t reflect previous cases of domestic violence MLB has dealt with in the past. In May 2021, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault after police officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by her neck and throw her against the wall during an altercation. Ozuna received just a 20-game suspension for the incident.
SportsGrid will continue to monitor the situation and any updates along the way.
