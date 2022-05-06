Dodgers Vs. Cubs Postponed Due To Inclement Weather
David.Connelly1
Overview
Friday afternoon’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather, per the Cubs on Twitter.
Today’s Cubs-Dodgers game at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The makeup game is scheduled for tomorrow, May 7, at 6:40 p.m. CDT, as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game has been shifted to start at 12:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/uruxcVwUCK
It’s been raining all day in Chicago, and with action scheduled for the afternoon, this was an easy decision to make. Both teams had Thursday off, so they will be well-rested to resume playing tomorrow. The teams will make up the game on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitches are set for 12:05 p.m. CDT and 6:45 p.m. CDT.
