Donaldson, Kirk Best American League Player Props June 28

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Josh Donaldson (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+460)

The New York Yankees have the best record in baseball, getting contributions from up and down their lineup and quality pitching from their rotation. In the offseason, the Bronx Bombers acquired Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins, solidifying what they wanted to do at the hot corner. It hasn’t been statistical the season we’re accustomed to seeing from Donaldson, but there are certain matchups where you can target him. Donaldson and the Yankees will go up against Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics tonight. Montas has been excellent for Oakland and will command a nice return for the team at the trade deadline. Still, Donaldson is one hitter on New York that’s found success against him. Even though the Yankees’ third baseman only has six home runs on the campaign, he’s tallied three home runs and another base hit against the Athletics starter. Donaldson is listed at +460 to homer, and a lot of value can be capitalized on at that price.

Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays) to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

It sounds strange to say with all the talent the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup boasts, but there hasn’t been a ton of consistency from their batting order this season. That said, Alejandro Kirk has been putting up solid numbers in the club’s catching and designated hitter role. Kirk has a .322 batting average, ten home runs, and 31 RBI, which is excellent production for the 5’8 Blue Jay. Those numbers are fantastic, but he’s been even better over the past seven games, tallying four home runs and nine RBI with a .435 batting average and a 1.519 OPS. In addition to those numbers, Kirk has been a much better hitter vs. right-handers, where he owns a .957 OPS and .327 batting average. The Blue Jays will be taking on Michael Wacha, who’s been solid but has let his numbers somewhat slip when pitching away from Fenway Park. Kirk is listed at +230 tonight to record a multi-hit game, and there’s too much value in that price point to pass it up on this AL slate of games.

Robbie Ray (Mariners) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-122)

Robbie Ray hasn’t come as advertised to start his tenure with the Seattle Mariners after winning the AL Cy Young award last season with the Blue Jays. The left-hander struggled through the first few months, but he’s been picking things up in June, pitching well at home. In June, Ray pitched 30 innings and had a 2.70 ERA while also striking out 29 batters. Strikeouts haven’t been an issue this season, where he’s tallied 97, but he certainly hasn’t been striking out batters at the level he did last year in Toronto. Ray already recorded six strikeouts in a road start against the Baltimore Orioles earlier this month, and it’s not difficult to envision him improving on that performance at T-Mobile Park. One of Ray’s alternate strikeout props for this matchup is set at seven, which currently pays out at -122. There’s still some value at that price, combined with the Orioles striking out at the fourth-highest clip in MLB this season.