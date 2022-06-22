Drury, Turner Best National League Player Props June 22

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brandon Drury (Reds) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

The Cincinnati Reds have been struggling this season and have a record of just 23-44, which has them in the basement of the National League. With that being said, one of their major bright spots has been the play of Brandon Drury, who’s been amongst their most consistent offensive threats. Drury has crushed 14 home runs this season, paired with a .843 OPS, which should have him in the All-Star conversation. Drury has also been significantly more productive against left-handed pitchers, which he’ll have tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Not only has Drury hit six home runs against lefties this year with a .989 OPS, but he also has an excellent track record against Anderson. In 14 at-bats against the Dodgers left-hander, Drury has a .357 batting average and one home run. There’s value in targeting the lefty-masher in this juicy matchup, where he’s priced at +350 to homer.

Trea Turner (Dodgers) to Record 2+ Hits (+155)

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has continued to be a threat near the top of the order and warrants consideration daily. Turner has a .310 batting average and a .847 OPS, which has him near the leaderboards in each category. Over his past seven games and 30 at-bats, Turner has hit .400 and has been exceptional for the Dodgers, which is essential for them with Mookie Betts sidelined. Turner and the Dodgers have a matchup in which he’s found success over a small sample size against Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo. The Reds right-hander has been promising this year with a 3.30 ERA, but Turner has a .429 average in seven at-bats against him, including one home run. Turner currently owns odds of +155 to record a multi-hit game today, and there’s value in that price.

Keegan Thompson (Cubs) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+140)

Not a lot has gone right for the Chicago Cubs through two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, being outscored 19-2. The hope for the Cubs tonight is that they’ll have one of their more consistent threats on the mound, which could stop the offensive surge that the Pirates have been on. The Cubs will send Keegan Thompson to the bump, who has a 6-2 record with a 3.27 ERA and 48 strikeouts. For a team that hasn’t been good, those numbers are good for the right-hander, and he’s already had two solid appearances against the Pirates this year. In two starts against Pittsburgh, Thompson has pitched nine innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out nine. With the 27 year old going deeper into ball games now, it’s intriguing to target him in this matchup with one of his alternate strikeout props, which is currently set at five. That’s not exactly a high number, and he’s already hit it once this season against Pittsburgh. There’s also substantial plus-money value at +140, which bettors should like tonight.