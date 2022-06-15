Duvall, Cronenworth Best National League Player Props June 15

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Adam Duvall (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+380)

The Atlanta Braves continue to tear the cover off the baseball, and Adam Duvall has been a big part of that. The Braves have won 13 straight games and look to continue finding success against the Washington Nationals tonight. The Nats are expected to send Erick Fedde to the bump, and the Braves have had success against him in the past, especially Duvall. The right-hander has faced Duvall 15 times, hitting .467 with two home runs and five RBI. When Duvall finds a matchup he likes, he exploits it. The right-fielder has been one of MLB hottest hitters of late with a 1.001 OPS and five home runs over his past 15 contests. There’s a lot of value in multiple Braves to homer, but Duvall’s price is one that should get you the most excited about at +380.

Jake Cronenworth (Padres) to Hit a Home Run (+480)

Much like with Duvall, there’s a lot to like about how Jake Cronenworth has been swinging the bat recently. The utility player for the San Diego Padres has hit one home run and driven in nine runs over his past 26 at-bats while having a 1.208 OPS. He’s set to face Caleb Kilian of the Chicago Cubs in what should be a good matchup. The right-handed pitcher for the Cubs has made just one start at the big league level and presents an opportunity for Cronenworth and the Padres to jump on the youngster early. There wasn’t a lot of consistency early in the season from Cronenworth, but he’s hit three of his six home runs over the past 15 games and there’s too much value in his price tonight to go deep at +480.

Tyler Anderson (Dodgers) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+140)

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back on track last night with a good pitching performance and a shutout of the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers are set to send Tyler Anderson to the bump, and he’s been good for them this season, posting a 7-0 record with a 3.07 ERA and 55 strikeouts. He’s currently averaging slightly below one strikeout per inning and will look to get back on track after pitching just three innings his last time out against the Chicago White Sox. Before that start against Chicago, Anderson had averaged 6.33 strikeouts per game over his past six starts. Those type of numbers bode well for the left-hander, who has an alternate strikeout prop tonight set at 6. The Angels currently own the second-highest team strikeout rate in baseball and it’s hard to pass up the solid plus-money value at +140 for Anderson to record six or more strikeouts tonight.