Eduardo Rodriguez is Still Away From the Detroit Tigers
George Kurtz
Eduardo Rodriguez still is away from the Detroit Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Hinch on Eduardo Rodriguez: "We've respected his privacy and just tried to wait for his camp to give us some direction on what's ahead. So we don't know. We know he's safe. We know it's home with his kids. We know he's back in Florida. But it's been pretty quiet." https://t.co/4HNAgXxs2h
Rodriguez was expected to be removed from the injured list in mid-June from a rib injury but has been away from the team due to personal reasons. The team has not stated the exact nature of his absence or when they expect him to return to the team.
Rodriguez was a significant free-agent offseason addition for the Tigers after signing a five-year $77 million contract in November. So far, that signing has looked average at best. In eight starts, Rodriguez has a 4.38 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 39 innings pitched.
The Tigers will start Beau Brieske versus the Kansas Royals on Saturday, who will counter with Kyle Bubic. The Tigers are +162 (-1.5) on the run line and -120 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
