Eloy Jimenez Carted Off From Saturday's Game vs. Twins

The 25-year-old came up hobbled after running through a ground ball on his way to third base and could not leave the field under his own power. Jimenez just returned to fielding after being relegated to designated hitter duties while dealing with an ankle injury. Gavin Sheets took over in right field, with Andrew Vaughn moving over to left. There should be an update before Sunday’s series finale with the Twins, but don’t expect to see Jimenez out there. With a 2:10 PM ET start, it would be shocking to see the outfielder in the lineup after an injury that looked pretty bad.
The Dominican product is hitting just .222 on the year through 11 games. Jimenez also has one home run and seven RBI early in the 2022 campaign.
Expect the Sox to be favored for Sunday’s matinee series wrap with Minnesota at FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.