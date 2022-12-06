Emmanuel Clase and Edwin Diaz Named Relievers of the Year
joecervenka
Major League Baseball handed out some more hardware today, and hey, it’s better late than never, especially for this pair of stoppers. As announced on MLB’s official Twitter page, Emmanuel Clase and Edwin Diaz were baseball’s top relievers for the 2022 season.
Clase exploded onto the scene this season to capture the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award. The Cleveland Guardians closer reached career-highs across the board in his third year in the league. Clase’s 42 saves, 77 strikeouts, and 0.73 WHIP were all new personal bests. Not only were the Dominican’s 42 saves a career-best, but they also led all of baseball.
Edwin Diaz put together another dominant season for the New York Mets to take home the 2022 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award. The 28-year-old converted 32 of 35 save chances while putting up a sparkling 1.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a ridiculous 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. Diaz was rewarded with a monstrous five-year, $102 million contract to say in New York.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets sitting third on the World Series odds board at +900. Clase’s Guardians are well down the list at +4000.
