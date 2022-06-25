Emotional Freddie Freeman Gets World Series Ring vs. Braves
Grant White
Freddie Freeman has worn his emotions on his sleeve his entire career, and we shouldn’t have expected any differently when he returned to his former home for the first time.
Freeman traveled with his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a series against the Atlanta Braves. The series kicked off on Friday night, a game that included Freeman receiving his World Series ring from the reigning champions. The ceremony and exchange were brief; still, Freeman couldn’t contain his emotions, with tears coming to his eyes as he accepted his ring.
A special moment as Freddie Freeman receives his ring 💍
The former MVP was a major contributor during the Braves championship run, recording a 1.045 on-base plus slugging percentage. Freeman was among the leaders in every offensive category for Atlanta, ranking top three in runs, hits, home runs, and runs batted in.
The Braves hope to spoil Freeman’s homecoming, but they find themselves in an early deficit against the Dodgers. Freeman was one of two runs to score in the first, shifting the betting odds further in the visitors’ favor.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.