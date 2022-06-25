Emotional Freddie Freeman Gets World Series Ring vs. Braves

Freddie Freeman has worn his emotions on his sleeve his entire career, and we shouldn’t have expected any differently when he returned to his former home for the first time.

Freeman traveled with his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a series against the Atlanta Braves. The series kicked off on Friday night, a game that included Freeman receiving his World Series ring from the reigning champions. The ceremony and exchange were brief; still, Freeman couldn’t contain his emotions, with tears coming to his eyes as he accepted his ring.

A special moment as Freddie Freeman receives his ring 💍 🎥: @BravesOnBally pic.twitter.com/5pmOThWIZE — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 24, 2022

The former MVP was a major contributor during the Braves championship run, recording a 1.045 on-base plus slugging percentage. Freeman was among the leaders in every offensive category for Atlanta, ranking top three in runs, hits, home runs, and runs batted in.

The Braves hope to spoil Freeman’s homecoming, but they find themselves in an early deficit against the Dodgers. Freeman was one of two runs to score in the first, shifting the betting odds further in the visitors’ favor.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.