Former First Overall Pick Mark Appel Called Up by Phillies

It has been a long and winding journey for pitcher Mark Appel, but the former first overall pick is finally a major leaguer.

According to Philadelphia Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb, the club is calling up Appel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Phillies put Connor Brogdon on the Covid IL. They are calling up Mark Appel. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 25, 2022

The 30-year-old is truly a remarkable story. After struggling in the minors for the better part of five years with the Astros and Phillies, Appel stepped away from baseball in January of 2018. However, he got himself on the comeback trail in 2021 and has found tremendous success as a reliever in 2022, posting a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances (28 IP).

“I have a story that’s not too common for first round picks,” said Appel.. “But I think it’s common for a lot of minor league baseball players that go through struggles, find hardships and learn how to persevere through the midst of it.”

Appel has certainly shown his ability to forge through the hard times, and his determination is about to pay off.

