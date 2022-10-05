Fraley, Reyes Best National League Player Props October 5

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jake Fraley (Reds) to Record 2+ Hits (+250)

It hasn’t exactly been a year to remember for the Cincinnati Reds, who continue to search for answers after selling off pieces in the offseason. This is a team in rebuild mode, and there are already some solid foundational pieces that should make a difference moving forward. Even though he’s already 27 years old, Jake Fraley has impressed many people. The left-fielder has a .812 OPS in 211 at-bats, and that’s a number that bettors should like looking at his player props. In addition, Fraley has had success against Chicago Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In eight at-bats against the right-hander, Fraley has registered six hits. That’s a positive sign heading into this matchup, meaning targeting him to record another multi-hit game has some value built into his price at +250.

Franmil Reyes (Cubs) to Hit a Home Run (+450)

The offense hasn’t been a huge issue for the Cubs, but there’s still a lot to be desired for a team with only 73 victories. There are things to be excited about regarding the future of this historic franchise, but that’s not the direction we’re looking in today. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs landed veteran slugger Franmil Reyes, and he’s continued to be one of the streakier power hitters. Even though he enters this matchup struggling against the Reds, the power hitter has been good in a limited sample size against starter Graham Ashcraft. In four at-bats against him, Reyes has three hits, including one home run. That should lead us in his direction today, meaning targeting his home run price of +450 has some value.

Adrian Sampson (Cubs) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+138)

Let’s make this a trifecta for the season finale between the Reds and Cubs. The Cubs have been on a rollercoaster this year regarding expectations. One of their most consistent starting pitchers has been right-hander Adrian Sampson. The Cubs starter has posted a 4-5 record with a solid 3.10 ERA and 70 strikeouts. In addition, he’s also been on fire against the Reds, having made three starts against them and compiling a 2.12 ERA and 13 strikeouts. In his most recent outing against the Reds, the righty struck out six batters. Sampson recording five or more strikeouts has value at +138 and should be considered.