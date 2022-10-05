Fraley, Reyes Best National League Player Props October 5

It hasn’t exactly been a year to remember for the Cincinnati Reds, who continue to search for answers after selling off pieces in the offseason. This is a team in rebuild mode, and there are already some solid foundational pieces that should make a difference moving forward. Even though he’s already 27 years old, Jake Fraley has impressed many people. The left-fielder has a .812 OPS in 211 at-bats, and that’s a number that bettors should like looking at his player props. In addition, Fraley has had success against Chicago Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In eight at-bats against the right-hander, Fraley has registered six hits. That’s a positive sign heading into this matchup, meaning targeting him to record another multi-hit game has some value built into his price at +250.
Franmil Reyes (Cubs) to Hit a Home Run (+450)
The offense hasn’t been a huge issue for the Cubs, but there’s still a lot to be desired for a team with only 73 victories. There are things to be excited about regarding the future of this historic franchise, but that’s not the direction we’re looking in today. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs landed veteran slugger Franmil Reyes, and he’s continued to be one of the streakier power hitters. Even though he enters this matchup struggling against the Reds, the power hitter has been good in a limited sample size against starter Graham Ashcraft. In four at-bats against him, Reyes has three hits, including one home run. That should lead us in his direction today, meaning targeting his home run price of +450 has some value.
Adrian Sampson (Cubs) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+138)
Let’s make this a trifecta for the season finale between the Reds and Cubs. The Cubs have been on a rollercoaster this year regarding expectations. One of their most consistent starting pitchers has been right-hander Adrian Sampson. The Cubs starter has posted a 4-5 record with a solid 3.10 ERA and 70 strikeouts. In addition, he’s also been on fire against the Reds, having made three starts against them and compiling a 2.12 ERA and 13 strikeouts. In his most recent outing against the Reds, the righty struck out six batters. Sampson recording five or more strikeouts has value at +138 and should be considered.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.