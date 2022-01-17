Francisco Liriano retires after a 14-year major league career

Robert Murray of FanSided reports that Francisco Liriano‘s agent Mike Maulini has announced the 38-year-old’s retirement.

Francisco Liriano is retiring, agent Mike Maulini tells FanSided. https://t.co/6nIFDMtS71 — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 17, 2022

Liriano hasn’t played in the majors since 2019, pitching 70 innings for the Pirates. In his 14-year career, he spent time with six major league clubs. The lefty finishes his career with 1813.2 innings pitched, a 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 1815 strikeouts.

In 2011, he threw a six-walk no-hitter on May 3 against the White Sox. He only struck out two batters that night, but it remains the Twins’ most recent no-hitter.

He made it to the postseason five times, most notably with the Blue Jays in 2016, and was part of the Astros 2017 World Series win.

Liriano was named to the 2006 All-Star team. He pitched 121 innings and had a 1.00 WHIP, 2.16 ERA, and 114 strikeouts. Also, in 2006, Liriano had Tommy John surgery in November.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Liriano’s Pirates are +50000 to win the 2022 World Series, while the last club he was signed with, the Blue Jays, are +1200.