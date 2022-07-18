Freddie Freeman, Miles Mikolas Added to NL All-Star Roster

According to cbssports.com, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas have been added to the National League All-Star team.

Freeman replaces New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte, who will miss Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic for unknown reasons. Freeman earns his sixth career All-Star selection, joining teammates Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw as members of the NL squad. The 32-year-old Freeman has been phenomenal in his first season in Dodger Blue, slashing .321/.397/.530 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI, and 60 runs scored across 90 games.

Meanwhile, Mikolas was named as a replacement for Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who chose to use the break to rest and recover for the season’s second half. Mikolas has enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign for the Cards, compiling a 2.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 120.0 innings pitched (19 starts). This will be the 33-year-old’s second career All-Star game appearance.

