Freddie Freeman, Miles Mikolas Added to NL All-Star Roster

Freeman replaces New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte, who will miss Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic for unknown reasons. Freeman earns his sixth career All-Star selection, joining teammates Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw as members of the NL squad. The 32-year-old Freeman has been phenomenal in his first season in Dodger Blue, slashing .321/.397/.530 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI, and 60 runs scored across 90 games.
Meanwhile, Mikolas was named as a replacement for Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who chose to use the break to rest and recover for the season’s second half. Mikolas has enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign for the Cards, compiling a 2.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 120.0 innings pitched (19 starts). This will be the 33-year-old’s second career All-Star game appearance.
FanDuel Sportsbook has New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso as the odds-on-favorite for Monday’s home run derby at +185.
