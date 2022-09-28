Freeman, Adames Best National League Player Props September 28

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Willy Adames (Brewers) to Hit a Home Run (+470)

The Milwaukee Brewers watched the St. Louis Cardinal clinch the NL Central in their home ballpark last night, but all isn’t lost for the Brew Crew regarding their playoff hopes. Milwaukee enters action on Wednesday night, trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by just 1.5 games, and didn’t lose any ground last night despite their losing effort. Still, the Brewers will need to be much more effective at the dish if they hope to get back in the win column and trim the deficit. They’ll get to face left-hander Jose Quintana, who the team is familiar with from his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Multiple Brewers hitters have had a lot of success off the lefty, but we’re going to target shortstop Willy Adames. In seven at-bats against Quintana, Adames has four hits, including one home run. He’s brought a nice power element to their lineup, so targeting his home run prop price of +470 makes sense.

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) to Record 2+ Hits (+195)

With the playoffs quickly approaching, it’s difficult to find many flaws with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their lineup is incredibly deep, and they can score in many different ways. That shouldn’t be any different tonight when they take one of their NL West foes in the San Diego Padres. The Friars opened the series with a tight 4-3 victory last night, and you can certainly expect a response from the Dodgers. The Padres will send right-hander Joe Musgrove to the bump, and there’s a lot to like about that from a Dodgers perspective. One hitter that’s found immense success against Musgrove has been Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman has eight hits in 20 at-bats against him, equating to a .400 batting average. Targeting him to record a multi-hit game has merit at +195.

Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-136)

Sticking with the Milwaukee Brewers, there’s reason to get excited about their starting pitcher in this matchup against St. Louis. Not only are the Cardinals coming off clinching the division last night, but it’s also hard to envision a scenario where all of their stars are in the lineup, so Brandon Woodruff could be in line for a big strikeout night. He’s also been putting up big numbers of late and helped keep the Brew Crew in the playoff race. Over his last three starts, Woodruff has tallied an absurd 32 strikeouts. The big right-hander is listed at -136 to strike out seven or more batters, and you have to love that price point.