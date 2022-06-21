Freeman, Ozuna Best National League Player Props June 21

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+450)

After signing in his hometown this offseason, there’s a lot to like about what Freddie Freeman has contributed to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The power hasn’t been there after hitting 31 last year while only six to his name so far this season, but there’s still a lot to like about his offensive game. Freeman and the Dodgers will visit the Great American Ballpark bandbox and the Cincinnati Reds tonight, somewhere he’s found success. In addition, the Reds will send Tyler Mahle to the bump, who Freeman has done well against in the past, with one home run and a .364 batting average in 11 at-bats. Over the past seven games, Freeman has also hit two home runs and has a .996 OPS, making this a great time to target him on one of his hot streaks. The Dodgers’ first baseman is currently listed at +450 to homer, and there’s too much value in that price point to pass up on this slate of games.

Marcell Ozuna (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

The Atlanta Braves are one of the hottest teams in MLB, seeing production from up and down their batting lineup. Marcell Ozuna hasn’t had a banner season, but he’s been more consistent in June. Ozuna has 12 home runs, two of which have come over the past seven games where he has a .833 OPS. Those numbers aren’t anything to write about, but Ozuna has had a lot of success against tonight’s San Francisco Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. In 23 career at-bats against the right-hander, Ozuna has a .348 batting average, along with one home run and four RBI. This is the type of matchup that Ozuna typically mashes in, and there’s a lot of value in his current price to homer tonight at +420.

Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+144)

It’s hard not to be impressed with Tony Gonsolin‘s resume. Heading into this season, the Dodgers right-hander had never thrown more than 56 innings throughout his three seasons in the big leagues, but that has changed with his full-time insertion into the team’s starting rotation, where he’s already totaled 63 and 1/3 this year. That doesn’t even factor in his flawless 8-0 record, paired with a stunning 1.42 ERA and 60 strikeouts. You’d likely be hard-pressed to find someone who thought these numbers were reasonable for Gonsolin, but it’s difficult not to trust him with his body of work this year. Over his past six starts, Gonsolin has recorded six or more strikeouts in four of them. With tonight’s opponent, the Cincinnati Reds being a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of strikeouts per game, this is a matchup you should feel comfortable targeting Gonsolin to record six or more strikeouts at +144.