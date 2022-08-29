Freeman, Reyes Best National League Player Props August 29

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

It’s no secret how well the Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing, and they’ll look to finish off their four-game series against the Miami Marlins with a victory. One of the team’s most consistent threats at the plate over the past two months has been Freddie Freeman, who will take part in a matchup that he’s very familiar with from his time with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman has put up excellent numbers in his first season with the Dodgers, tallying 18 home runs and 80 RBI, paired with an amazing .914 OPS. Not only have those numbers been great, but his efficiency against tonight’s Marlins starter Pablo Lopez is noteworthy. Although Lopez has been good and owns a 3.66 ERA in 2022, Freeman has notoriously found success against the righthander, holding a .321 batting average in 28 at-bats against him. Those numbers should continue to play well, so targeting the Dodgers first baseman to homer is a good stance, especially with the price at +390.

Franmil Reyes (Cubs) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

The Cubs claimed big slugger Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians, and even though he hasn’t been as productive as we’ve seen him be in previous seasons, he has a sweet power stroke that can be targeted in good matchups. The Cubs are set to visit Toronto tonight, and Reyes is familiar with the Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, as both players had tenures in the AL Central. The Blue Jays’ righthander hasn’t been consistent in the first year of his new long-term contract, while Reyes has tallied seven hits in 14 at-bats against him. Reyes is coming off hitting a home run yesterday against the Milwaukee Brewers, and it appears he’s starting to settle in with the Cubs. Targeting him to homer in this matchup makes sense, especially when you look at his price of +350.

Carlos Rodon (Giants) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+146)

Things haven’t been going well for the San Francisco Giants of late, which has seen them go 2-8 record over their last ten while losing four straight. Even with their most recent struggles, there are still talented pieces on this roster. One of those players is veteran lefthander Carlos Rodon. The Giants lefty has been dominant, owning a 12-6 record, paired with a 2.81 ERA and 189 strikeouts. Rodon and the Giants are set to face off with the San Diego Padres, a matchup he’s pitched well in. In two starts against the Padres, Rodon has pitched 15 innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out 18 batters. With Rodon’s consistency and the elite strikeout numbers, it’s challenging to avoid targetting one of his alternate strikeout props. The prop with the most value looks to be Rodon recording eight or more strikeouts, paying out at +146.