Gallo, Swanson Best National League Player Props September 1

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Joey Gallo (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+480)

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t highly active at the trade deadline, and who could blame them? Still, the team acquired utility man Joey Gallo, who hadn’t played well in a New York Yankees uniform. It’s been a mixed bag for him in a Dodgers uniform, but he has demonstrated some of the power numbers. Gallo has been in a bit of a rut over the past seven games, but before that, he contributed to wins. Today’s matchup against the New York Mets won’t be easy for the Dodgers, taking on righthander Chris Bassitt. The Mets starter has been effective in 2022, but Gallo has notoriously hit well off him, tallying a .364 batting average and two home runs in 11 at-bats. Gallo’s slump has helped lower his home run price, which has some added value at +480.

Dansby Swanson (Braves) to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

Few teams in MLB have an offense as feared as the Atlanta Braves. From top to bottom, this lineup can do damage and even though they’ve been struggling offensively of late, tonight’s matchup presents an opportunity to break out of their slump. Neither side has much experience against the opposing starting pitchers, but the Colorado Rockies are set to send Chad Kuhl to the bump, and he’s struggled in many of his appearances, owning a 5.17 ERA. One of the Braves hitters that’s found success against him is shortstop Dansby Swanson. Even though he’s only faced him in seven at-bats, Swanson has four hits. Swanson is set to be a free agent this winter, and it’s safe to say there’ll be a lot of interest in his services. The first overall pick in 2015 is listed at +230 to record a multi-hit game, and that price has value.

Spencer Strider (Braves) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (-106)

Even though the Braves offense has been struggling lately, their pitching has remained dominant. Spencer Strider has been one of the most must-see pitchers during his first big league season, striking out batters at a high rate. The righthander owns an 8-4 record, paired with a 2.87 ERA and an astounding 158 strikeouts in just 106 and 2/3 innings pitched. His last two appearances on the mound have seen him combine to strikeout 16 batters, and he’s continued to do so against impressive competition. The Braves will be taking on the Rockies, whose strikeout rate is in the bottom half of the league, so Strider should be in for another high strikeout total. One of his alternate strikeout lines is set at eight and is paying out at -106, an excellent price for Strider.