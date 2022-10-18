Game 1 Phillies-Padres: Can Philly's Bats Remain Hot?

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres have defied the odds as the fifth and sixth seeds in the NL playoff bracket to knock off three 100-win teams en route to the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies took the season series from the Padres 4-3, with all three losses coming as shutouts. Bryce Harper’s two-month injury came from the hand of Blake Snell, something neither Harper nor the Phillies has forgotten.

Phillies @ Padres Game Information

Location: Petco Park | San Diego, California

Petco Park | San Diego, California Time: 8:03 p.m. | TV: FS1

Bryce Harper led the charge for the Phils over the Braves as he batted 8-for-16 with two home runs, and he’s fared well against San Diego in his career, hitting .300 over 39 games. Jean Segura also had a productive Divisional Series, where he batted .462.

San Diego paid Manny Machado to perform in opportunities like these, and he played to expectations in the NLDS with a .357 batting average after a productive Wild Card round. Jake Cronenworth came through in the clutch (.438) with the series-wining single in G4 against LA.

Much of San Diego’s success came from their bullpen stifling the Dodgers sluggers, only allowing a single run as a unit in the series. That will need to continue, given the horses the Phillies also present.

Phillies @ Padres Game Odds @ FanDuel

Moneyline: Phillies (+108) | Padres (-126)

Phillies (+108) | Padres (-126) Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-205) | Padres -1.5 (+168)

Phillies +1.5 (-205) | Padres -1.5 (+168) Total: Over 7 (+100) | Under 7 (-122)

Phillies G1 starter Zack Wheeler has only faced San Diego twice since 2021, with both starts being scoreless outings of at least seven innings and nine strikeouts. He is responsible for the lone NLDS loss, but much of that game can be attributed to a two-out rally after poor Philly defense. Wheeler is an elite pitcher that rarely is an underdog. Bettors beware.

The Pads counter with Yu Darvish, who offers consistency and always puts his team in a position to win. He had an outing against Philly where he went scoreless and another where he allowed three runs. Darvish is nearly a lock to go for a composed six innings.

Phillies @ Padres Picks and Parlays @ FanDuel

Darvish OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+104)

Phillies ML (+108) | Bryce Harper 2+ Total Bases (+125)

Phillies ML, Wheeler OVER 4.5 Strikeouts, Harper 2+ Total Bases, Jean Segura 1+ Hits (+840)

Including the postseason, Darvish has had at least six strikeouts in 17 of his 19 starts. He averaged seven strikeouts over his two outings against the Phillies this season, which makes Darvish’s strikeouts OVER tonight at plus-value look phenomenal.

With his red-hot NLDS, Harper is hitting his peak as one of the best hitters on the planet. Getting him at plus-money to record two-plus hits after already having batted .300 in his career against Darvish is excellent value.

Wheeler has the higher upside in this pitching matchup, and the Phillies are swinging the bats better than the Padres from top to bottom. They have remained unfazed away from home, as they have gone 3-1 on the road during the playoffs. This is why I like them as live dogs in Game 1.