Game 1 Yankees-Astros: Verlander Returns to Form

The New York Yankees travel to Texas to take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS tonight. This will be the third time in six years that these two clubs face off with a spot in the World Series on the line.

The Astros come in well rested, having not played since Saturday, while the Yankees arrived in Houston late last night after an extended five-game series due to weather delays. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Astros as a -170 favorite to win the series, with the Yankees at +145.

Yankees @ Astros Game Information

Location: Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX Time: 7:37 p.m. ET | TV: TBS

The Astros are coming off an ALDS where they clawed out wins in numerous ways. We saw an offensive outburst late in Game 1 to forge an incredible comeback when they were down to their final strike, along with an 18-inning pitching masterclass.

Aaron Judge’s two home runs were pivotal in carrying the Yankees over the hump, but strong pitching led the way, and they could use a strong outing for Jameson Taillon to give the bullpen some rest.

Yankees @ Astros Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Yankees +152 | Astros -180

Yankees +152 | Astros -180 Run Line: Yankees +1.5 (-142) | Astros -1.5 (+118)

Yankees +1.5 (-142) | Astros -1.5 (+118) Total: Over 7 (+100) | Under 7 (-122)

Astros ace Justin Verlander will take home the AL Cy Young Award, but he was dreadful in Game 1 of the ALDS, where he allowed six earned runs over four innings. Before that, Verlander had an ERA of 1.55 since the start of July. His strikeout production isn’t what it used to be, but he’s aged like fine wine and has been one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Jameson Taillon was so bad in his lone ALDS appearance that he didn’t officially log any innings, as Aaron Boone pulled him after two runs without recording an out. Confidence doesn’t increase when you learn he allowed six earned runs in five innings in his start against the ‘Stros this season.

The Yankees would prefer not to leave him on the mound long tonight, but they also don’t feature the same rest advantage as their opponent.

Against an average pitcher who has struggled this postseason, whom they’ve already shelled once in 2022, the Astros sluggers will have their opportunities at the plate with their Cy Young holding it down on the mound. This matchup has some real value on the run line at plus odds.

Yankees @ Astros Picks and Parlays on FanDuel

Astros -1.5 (+118) | Most Hits: Astros (-130)

Verlander 6+ Strikeouts (-166) | 7+ Strikeouts (+126)

Astros to Win, Verlander 6+ Strikeouts (+128)

Astros to Win, Verlander 7+ Strikeouts (+210)

Jeremy Pena 2+ Total Bases (+115)

Verlander had six+ strikeouts in about 70% of his regular season starts since May, with seven-plus Ks in roughly 62% of his starts. Both are viable plays, as the Yankees struck out 10.6 times per game in the ALDS.

Rookie Jeremy Pena recorded two+ total bases in two of the three games against the Yankees this season and in two of the three in Houston’s ALDS sweep. Getting him at plus odds offers clear value against a vulnerable Game 1 starter/staff.

Piling on our lack of confidence in Taillon and New York pitching tonight, expect the Astros to get the most hits on their way to victory. The value is clear if you compare Astros ML at -180 to most hits at -130.