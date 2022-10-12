Game 2 Padres-Dodgers: Can Darvish Pitch Pads to Victory?

The San Diego Padres enter tonight’s contest down 1-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after showing life in the fifth inning of Game 1 when they dropped three runs. Still, not enough to overcome the 5-0 deficit.

In a 5-3 victory, Trea Turner and Will Smith led the way for LA with two extra-base hits each. The bottom of the order for San Diego gave the Padres a spark (five through nine hitters combined for six hits), but If they want to avoid going down 2-0, the Pads will need more from Juan Soto and Manny Machado.

San Diego now turns to one of their more reliable pitchers, Yu Darvish, to take down one of the greatest left-handed pitchers ever, Clayton Kershaw. Heading into Game 2, the series odds have shifted to Dodgers -480/Padres +370 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres @ Dodgers Game Information

Location: Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, CA Time: 8:37 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Typically, Darvish isn’t a lights-out pitcher, but he’s as dependable as they come. Over 30 starts this season, he’s gone at least six innings in 28. With a 1.85 ERA over six September starts, Darvish is hitting his groove.

We can’t be too quick to forget about his gem against the Mets in the Wild Card either (sorry, Danny). Darvish already faced LA four times this season and went scoreless twice. If the Padres are going to steal a game on the road, Darvish puts them in the best position to do that.

Postseason Clayton Kershaw… what could go wrong? We’re well aware of the choke mantra Kershaw has earned through his postseason career, but he has looked dominant since returning from injury at the beginning of September.

His ERA sits at 1.54 in his past seven starts, with two strong outings against the Padres this season. Of course, Kershaw may look promising heading into tonight, but we can’t ignore his postseason past.

Padres @ Dodgers Game Odds @ Fanduel

Moneyline: Padres (+154) | Dodgers (-184)

Padres (+154) | Dodgers (-184) Run Line: Padres +1.5 (-137) | Dodgers -1.5 (+114)

Padres +1.5 (-137) | Dodgers -1.5 (+114) Total: Over 7 (-115) | Under 7 (-105)

This is do-or-die for San Diego with their most consistent pitcher on the bump. He should be able to keep them in the game to give the offense a chance to win. There is value to be had on the Padres on the moneyline.

Padres @ Dodgers Picks & Parlays @ FanDuel

Will Smith HR (+330) | Mookie Betts to hit a Double (+410)

Darvish 6+ Strikeouts (+116) | Darvish 7+ Strikeouts (+240)

Padres ML, Darvish 6+ Strikeouts (+380)

Before the Wild Card game, Darvish recorded 6+ strikeouts in 15 of his last 16 regular season starts. He’s combined for 31 strikeouts against the Dodgers this season over four starts (7.75 Ks per start). There is undoubtedly value in Darvish strikeouts at plus money.

LA’s Smith is coming off a great night and has already homered twice off Darvish this year, while Betts doubled ten times over 16 games against the Padres during the regular season. The odds are that he won’t be held hitless in back-to-back nights, so this also appears to be an excellent value.

