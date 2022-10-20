Game 2 Yankees-Astros: Valdez Positioned to Succeed

The Houston Astros took Game 1 by a score of 4-2 to give them the 1-0 jump on the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Justin Verlander reminded the public of his Cy Young Award-worthy stature after a rough start in the ALDS, which proved too much for the Yankees.

New York trots out Luis Severino in Game 2 in hopes of avoiding heading back to the Bronx down 2-0. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Houston as a -290 favorite to advance to the World Series.

Yankees @ Astros Game Information

Location: Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX Time: 7:37 p.m. ET | TV: TBS

A three-hit night for Jeremy Pena that included a home run led the way for the Astros. Pena is an essential piece of the Astros lineup into the future; however, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez cannot combine to be 0-12 again if Houston expects to win.

It was difficult to compete with Verlander’s dominance, but when you get deep into the playoffs, you will face dominant pitching nearly every night. The regular season series only saw Giancarlo Stanton bat north of .200 out of the top five hitters in NY’s lineup. That’s not good enough.

Aaron Judge must lead the way and turn around his .167 batting average through six games in the postseason.

Yankees @ Astros Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Astros -144 | Yankees +122

Astros -144 | Yankees +122 Run Line: Yankees +1.5 (-178) | Astros -1.5 (+146)

Yankees +1.5 (-178) | Astros -1.5 (+146) Total: Over 7 (-114) | Under 7 (-106)

Houston’s Framber Valdez is one of MLB’s more dependable pitchers with a stretch this season where he went 26 straight starts of at least six innings. Twenty-six! In a previous appearance against the Yankees this season, he let up three earned runs but only gave up two hits, so it feels a little lucky.

Luis Severino faced the Astros twice this season and allowed five earned runs over 12 innings. Certainly not bad, but it doesn’t appear enough to overcome Valdez’s consistency. In ten postseason appearances in his career, Severino has a 5.17 ERA. Bettors beware.

Valdez has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 10 of his last 11 starts (91%), and the Yankees have struck out 70 times through six postseason games (11.66 per game). As we anticipate Valdez to go at least six innings, that would put us in a great position to surpass the 5.5 mark.

Yankees @ Astros Picks and Parlays on FanDuel

Valdez OVER 5.5 Ks (+100) | Severino OVER 4.5 Ks (-118)

Judge 2+ Total Bases (+120) | Pena 2+ Total Bases (+130)

Framber Valdez 5+ Strikeouts, Houston to Win (+125)

Framber Valdez 6+ Strikeouts, Houston to Win (+189)

While not an official Astros victory tout, if Valdez surpasses six strikeouts, it’s safe to assume he had a strong outing to put Houston in a position to win. Grabbing those mini parlays could correlate nicely.

Severino has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 14 out of 20 starts (70%) in 2022, including the postseason. While the Astros don’t strike out a bunch, Severino can have electric stuff to at least get us five.

Simply put, Judge needs to put his team on his back to avoid going down 2-0 heading back to the Bronx. This is more of a gut play, but he was atop most offensive categories in MLB for a reason, and this needs to be where he turns New York’s fortunes around.

We’re riding with Pena again, coming off a three-hit night while reaching the 2+ total base mark in three out of four postseason games. The value is evident at plus-odds with the No. 2 hitter swinging a hot bat.