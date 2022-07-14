Garrett Cooper Remains Out of Marlins Lineup Thursday
Doug Ziefel
The Miami Marlins will be without All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper. This will be his second consecutive game missed after he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday. Cooper has become the Marlins’ best hitter as he’s batting .296 with seven homers and 40 RBI.
Jesus Aguilar will fill in at first base for Cooper as Aguilar is typically their designated hitter but has plenty of experience in the field.
Miami Marlins Betting Odds
The Miami Marlins are set to host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the finale of their four-game set. After mounting an extra innings comeback last night, the Marlins are in an excellent spot to salvage a series split despite Cooper’s absence.
Miami will have the offensive edge against Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson and his 4.38 ERA. So if you agree and think the Marlins have value on them this afternoon, be sure to head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them on the moneyline.
