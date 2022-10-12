George Kirby Will Start Game 3 vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners are going to their rookie over last year’s Cy Young award winner for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. According to Mariners beat writer for the Seattle Times, Ryan Divish, manager Scott Servais confirmed the team is going with young George Kirby over veteran Robbie Ray on Saturday.
Servais confirms that George Kirby will start Game 3
Kirby is coming off a fantastic freshman season in the bigs. The 24-year-old went 8-5 with a 3.39 ERA to go along with 133 strikeouts in 130 innings over 25 starts. Kirby’s name came up in American League Rookie of the Year conversations this year, although that hardware appears to be going to teammate Julio Rodriguez.
It was initially assumed that 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray would get the call for Game 3, but he was used in relief in Game 1. Ray gave up the walk-off three-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the ninth to take the loss on Houston’s comeback victory.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the M’s as +136 on the moneyline for Thursday’s Game 2 with Luis Castillo on the mound.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.