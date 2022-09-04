George Springer Out as Blue Jays go for Sweep of the Pirates

The Toronto Blue Jays have hampered the Pittsburgh Pirates through the first two games of their series, outscoring them by an 8-1 margin. They’ll have to complete the sweep without their leadoff hitter, as George Springer was given the day off for the series finale.

Springer has been one of the Blue Jays’ best hitters this season. The two-time Silver Slugger ranks third on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage, driving in 57 and scoring 67 times. Further, his 19 home runs are tied for third-most among the Jays.

Matt Chapman is at his usual third base but has moved to the top of the batting order Sunday, while Whit Merrifield is patrolling center field and batting seventh.

Despite the success this weekend, the Blue Jays remain just 1.5 games clear of the Baltimore Orioles for the final AL wild card spot. Thankfully, the betting market implies that Toronto should maintain that lead as they enter today’s inter-league contest as -215 favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.