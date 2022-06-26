George Springer Returns to Jays' Lineup Sunday vs. Brewers
Grant White
The elbow issue that kept George Springer out of the last three games has resolved sufficiently enough for the centerfielder to return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup. Springer is back in his usual lead-off spot against the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday’s rubber match.
Springer has been one of the Blue Jays’ best players this season. The three-time All-Star ranks fourth on the team in Wins Above Replacement and third in on-base plus slugging percentage, with 26 of his 61 hits going for extra bases.
Raimel Tapia moves back into a reserve role with Springer back in the lineup. Tapia started all three games at center but failed to deliver any meaningful offense, going 1-for-11 at the plate with one run scored and two strikeouts.
The Blue Jays are looking for their first series win since taking two of three versus the Detroit Tigers two weeks ago. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances, installing Toronto as -154 road chalk over the Brewers.
