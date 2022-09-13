Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Climbing Heisman Ranks

With the College Football season in full swing, you’re starting to understand better which players will be competing for the Heisman Trophy.

These races can often see line movement fluctuate on any given week, whether that means a player had a standout game, disappeared, or was injured. That’s precisely what we’ve seen at this point, with the middle of September approaching, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the number one team in college football is seeing one of their player’s odds of winning the award rise.

Bulldogs, Bennett Both Attracting Attention

That player is none other than quarterback Stetson Bennett, who some are still doubting as the QB1 for the defending national champions. Through two games of action, Bennett has thrown for 668 yards and three touchdowns, which has seen his odds bet down from +10000 to +1400. The +1400 price has him with the fourth best odds to capture the coveted award this season. Bennett made the Georgia Bulldogs’ 49-3 victory in Week 1 look easy, specifically with how he spread the ball around the field and demonstrated his strong mobility. With Bennett gaining interest, he’s compiled 5.9% of tickets and 6.1% of the handle. With the way Georgia looks on offense and the number of weapons he has to target, Bennett should continue to be in the race all season long, especially considering the team’s schedule the rest of the way. With a newfound interest in Bennett for the award and factoring in his opening odds, it shouldn’t be surprising that he’s also one of the biggest liabilities for the book.

Biggest Liability

Deuce Vaughn

Will Anderson Jr.

Stetson Bennett

Stroud Still Favored, Vaughn Gaining Ground?

In an ideal world for the Ohio State Buckeyes, things would have gone more smoothly in their opening two victories over Notre Dame and Arkansas State. This was expected to be the most explosive offense in the country, and they only were able to put up 45 points in their second game against the Red Wolves, but expectations were much higher on offense. C.J. Stroud continued to be efficient and has formed a deadly combination with Marvin Harrison Jr., helping keep his Heisman odds at the top of the list at +275. Stroud is seeing big money bet on him, owning 9.5% of tickets while holding 13.7% of the handle. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba can return and be healthy, you’ll likely see more interest develop, with Stroud’s numbers getting a boost as a result.

One player that’s had an excellent opening two weeks is Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn. Through two weeks of play, Vaughn has tallied 42 carries and rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns. As a result, he’s seen his opening odds of +8000 bet down to +6600 while owning 6.4% of tickets and 10.5% of the handle. What’s clear is that some sharp money has landed on the Wildcats’ shifty back, and that will be something to watch as the season progresses.