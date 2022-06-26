Giancarlo Stanton Ends Yankees Hitless Streak at 17 Innings

It was a run of futility that would have left the New York Yankees on the wrong side of history. The AL East leaders were looking to bounce back after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros on Saturday, but things got off to a rough start.

The Yankees had failed to record a base hit through the first 6.2 innings on Sunday, extending their hitless streak to 17.1 innings. That is until Giancarlo Stanton came through with a clutch home run in the seventh, ending the Yankees’ awful distinction.

Giancarlo Stanton breaks up the no-hitter with a solo home run to center with one out in the seventh inning. — Sean Farrell (@seanfarrell92) June 26, 2022

No team has ever been no-hit in consecutive games, and it’s a thought that won’t climb into the Yankees’ thoughts again for quite some time. They remain the MLB leaders in home runs and the upper echelon in runs batted in, on-base, and slugging percentages, leaving little doubt that this cold spell was the exception and not the rule.

Stanton’s homer cut the Yankees’ deficit to 3-1, but they continue to trail the Astros late in the game. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.