Giants 3B Evan Longoria Not in Lineup Thursday vs. Marlins

Longoria left Wednesday night’s defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies with right shoulder soreness and will now miss Thursday’s series-opening matchup against the Marlins. The team has not placed him on the injured list and manager Gabe Kapler referred to him as “day-to-day,” so there is a chance we see the league veteran at some point in this weekend series with Miami.
In 18 games this season, Longoria has posted a .232 batting average, a .271 on-base percentage, and a .536 slugging rate. With him out of the lineup, Jason Vosler will take over at third base on Thursday night.
San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Odds
The San Francisco Giants are currently +126 on the moneyline against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night with the total set at 7, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
