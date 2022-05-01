Giants Activate Starting Pitcher Alex Cobb From Injured List

Overview

The San Francisco Giants aren’t just surviving without three of their starting pitchers; they are thriving. Despite having three starters on the injured list, the Giants lead the NL West with a 14-7 record.

Things could get even better for San Fran as the team activated Alex Cobb off the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Cobb is the probable starter for the Giants in their series finale against the Washington Nationals.

San Francisco optioned right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro to Triple-A Sacramento to make room on their roster for Cobb.

Cobb has been electric through two starts with the Giants, hurling a 0.69 fielding independent pitching with a .190 expected slugging percentage. Still, the veteran right-hander has been tagged for five earned runs through 9.1 innings on ten hits and two walks for a 4.82 earned run average.

That makes Cobb a progression candidate as his actual metrics balance with expected values over his coming games.

Runs have been plentiful through the first two games of the series, with a combined 30 runs scored. FanDuel Sportsbook has a more modest total set at 7.5 on Sunday, with the Giants priced as -180 chalk for the rubber match.