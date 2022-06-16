Giants' Alex Cobb Will Start vs. Pirates Sunday

The San Francisco Giants will get a crucial part of their starting rotation back this weekend. According to Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Alex Cobb will return to the mound for the first time since May 29th.
The Giants say Alex Cobb will return and start Sunday in Pittsburgh. Carlos Rodón and Alex Wood get the first two games.
The 34-year-old has been on the shelf with a minor neck strain but tossed a simulated game on Tuesday without any issues.
On the season, Cobb is sporting a 3-2 mark in eight starts with a 5.73 ERA and 1.49 ERA. His strikeout numbers are some of the best of his career so far this year. The veteran righty has 47 Ks in 37.2 innings. He has pitched better than some of his numbers indicate, so put a star beside his name as a progression candidate worth targeting.
The Giants are off on Thursday before opening a three-game set in Pittsburgh. San Fran is staying competitive in the NL West, four games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. FanDuel Sportsbook has SF at +1000 to win the division.
