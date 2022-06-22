Giants, Brewers Total National League Best Bets for June 22

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Francisco Giants (+118) vs. Atlanta Braves (-138) Total: 8.5 (O-122, +100)

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves split the first two games of their series, with the third game of four go down from Truist Field later tonight. These two clubs combined for 22 runs in last night’s Giants’ victory, which could make this finale more interesting. The Giants and Braves have scored 329 runs, which has them amongst the upper echelon of the National League. The Braves have been getting solid pitching throughout June, excusing last night’s performance, and should have the advantage on the bump here. Game 3 of this series will feature Carlos Rodon of the Giants taking on Charlie Morton of the Braves. The Giants left-hander has been a great addition to their rotation with a 6-4 record, a 2.84 ERA, and 91 strikeouts. The Braves veteran starter has struggled this season with a 4-3 record and a 5.08 ERA, paired with 75 strikeouts. The Giants have been better hitters against right-handers, which bodes well for them in this matchup. The Giants will enter this contest as road underdogs, where they currently own odds of +118 on the moneyline. With an advantage on the mound tonight and plus-money value, it’s difficult to pass them up in this contest.

Best Bet: Giants moneyline (+118)

St. Louis Cardinals (+102) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-120) Total: 9 (O-104, U-118)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will play Game 3 of a four-game series from American Family Field this evening. The Cardinals were powered by an impressive performance from rookie Nolan Gorman last night, and it’s easy to expect more runs to be scored this time. The first two games of this series saw just two runs scored in a Game 1 pitching duel and eight runs scored in the second matchup. Things are certainly trending in a more offensive direction between these two NL Central foes, something to watch for in this third game. Tonight’s pitching matchup will feature Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals taking on Eric Lauer of the Brewers. Wainwright has been consistent atop the Cards rotation, boasting a 5-5 record with a 3.06 ERA and 60 strikeouts. The Brewers left-hander has a 6-2 record with a 3.57 ERA and 72 punchouts. You would expect a good pitching matchup on paper, but not so fast. The Brewers have notoriously been good against Wainwright, especially as the home team, while the Cardinals have been much better offensively against left-handed pitching. Multiple Cardinals hitters also have prior success against Lauer, which should create plenty of opportunity for runs in this game. With the total set at nine, you should be siding with the value that the over presents at -104.

Best Bet: Over 9 (-104)