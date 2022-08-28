Giants Head Into Series Finale Against the Twins Shorthanded

The San Francisco Giants will have to conclude their interleague series against the Minnesota Twins without their usual complement of outfielders. Mike Yastrzemski is resolving a calf issue, Joc Pederson is dealing with groin tightness, and Luis Gonzalez is sick. That prevented Gabe Kapler from getting his lineup submitted, as he sorted out which of the trio would be required to play in Sunday’s matinee.

In the end, Yastrzemski suited up, batting ninth and patrolling right field. He’s joined by Austin Slater in center field and LaMonte Wade Jr. in left.

The Giants are looking to stop their three-game slide, dropping the series’ first two games against the Twins by a combined 12-2 score. Although, they’ll be hard-pressed to snap out of their funk with their beleaguered outfield.

That’s reflected in the betting odds, as FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants lined as -106 underdogs against Aaron Sanchez and his 7.36 earned run average.