Giants' Joc Pederson Has Grade 1 Adductor Strain

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reports that the San Francisco Giants will give Joc Pederson another few days to recover to determine if he can avoid going on the injury list.
Farhan Zaidi said Joc Pederson has a Grade 1 adductor strain. Will not go on IL today, will get another day or two to see if things improve. "Relatively good news," Zaidi said but still possible he needs IL.
San Francisco will reassess Pederson’s adductor over the weekend, but it’s relatively good news that their lead-off hitter didn’t suffer a more severe injury. Despite lower expectations heading into the season, the Giants sit atop the competitive NL West with a 13-6 record. The former All-Star’s ten RBI is one reason why San Fran is tied for fifth overall in runs per game.
Pederson has been a dominant force in the Giants’ lineup this season. He’s batting .353, with a .382 on-base percentage and a .745 slugging rate across 16 games.
Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Odds
The San Francisco Giants are currently -235 on the moneyline to beat the Washington Nationals on Friday, with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
