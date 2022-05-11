Giants' Longoria Will Make Season Debut vs. Rockies Wednesday
joecervenka
Overview
On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will have their third baseman back, batting third against the Colorado Rockies. Today, Evan Longoria was activated off the 10-day injured list and will make his long-awaited season debut in San Fran. The former Tampa Bay Ray had surgery in March to repair ligament damage in his right index finger and is now fully recovered.
The Giants originally planned on bringing back the vet for Friday’s series opener in St. Louis, but instead, he’ll have his hometown fans behind him at Oracle Park.
Longoria had five tune-up games in the minors, where he went 5-for-18, which translates into a .278 batting average. The 36-year-old also struck out seven times over that span, including three K’s in his final game at Triple-A Sacramento.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Giants are big home favorites with Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.80 ERA) on the mound this afternoon. San Fran is -220 on the moneyline while the Rockies sit at +184 with Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.82 ERA) on the bump. First pitch goes at 3:45 PM ET.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.