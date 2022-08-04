Giants OF Joc Pederson Will Return on Saturday vs. Athletics

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson (concussion) will return to the team on Saturday for their matchup with the Oakland Athletics, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.

Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson will return Saturday. Thairo Estrada is likely back Sunday. Gabe Kapler said there’s a “good chance” Evan Longoria returns during Padres series that starts Monday. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 4, 2022

Pederson suffered the concussion after a collision with the wall in left field after chasing after a home run last Thursday. He has maintained the team’s highest OPS on the season, and at 5.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot, San Francisco needs him back as soon as possible. The Giants certainly have the talent to make the postseason, but a 3-7 stretch in their previous ten will have to change if they are going to make a run in the NL Wild Card race.

In 2022, Pederson has posted a .242 batting average, .319 on-base percentage, and a .492 slugging rate. Austin Slater will be in left field on Pederson’s behalf for Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

