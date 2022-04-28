Giants OF Joc Pederson Will Undergo MRI on Groin

On Wednesday, Pederson left in the fourth inning of the Giants’ 1-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics with right groin tightness. He hurt his groin running to second base in the bottom of the third.
After the game, Pederson described what happened, “I was trying to get in the way of the throw and took a bad step and just felt a little bit of tightness in my groin. I kind of just took a weird step at a weird angle, and it tightened up.”
In 16 games this season, Pederson has 18 hits in 51 at-bats for 10 RBI, six home runs, and 11 runs. He’s hitting .353, with a .382 OBP, and a 1.127 OPS. Last season, Pederson had 102 hits in 429 at-bats for 61 RBI, 18 home runs, and 55 runs as he split with for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.