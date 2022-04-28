Giants OF Joc Pederson Will Undergo MRI on Groin

Overview

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reports that the San Francisco Giants’ Joc Pederson will undergo an MRI on his groin on Thursday.

The Giants are once again hoping for good news from an MRI on a key offseason addition (via @PavlovicNBCS)https://t.co/l66TNLUyZ9 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 28, 2022

On Wednesday, Pederson left in the fourth inning of the Giants’ 1-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics with right groin tightness. He hurt his groin running to second base in the bottom of the third.

After the game, Pederson described what happened, “I was trying to get in the way of the throw and took a bad step and just felt a little bit of tightness in my groin. I kind of just took a weird step at a weird angle, and it tightened up.”

In 16 games this season, Pederson has 18 hits in 51 at-bats for 10 RBI, six home runs, and 11 runs. He’s hitting .353, with a .382 OBP, and a 1.127 OPS. Last season, Pederson had 102 hits in 429 at-bats for 61 RBI, 18 home runs, and 55 runs as he split with for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Francisco Giants are +490 to win the NL West.

