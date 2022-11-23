Giants' Offer to Free Agent Aaron Judge Forthcoming

Judge sat down with the Giants organization on Tuesday, his first free agent meeting aside from the New York Yankees.
Per Morosi, “I believe that once Aaron Judge knows where at least the initial Giants offer comes in — and I do believe one is forthcoming — that there will be a fairly robust conversation here to where we could see Aaron Judge signing with a team within the next two weeks, by the end of the Winter Meetings. So I think that’s kind of where we stand here, where this is not going to be a February decision. I would expect this to be a December decision, and it could even happen before the end of the Winter Meetings in his home state of California.”
A native of Linden, California, Judge grew up a Giants fan and played his college baseball at Fresno State. While the Yankees are considered the favorites to retain the 30-year-old’s services, Judge’s Bay Area roots cannot be overlooked.
The four-time All-Star enjoyed a season for the ages in 2022, hitting an AL record 62 home runs along with 131 RBI en route to capturing AL MVP honors.
Judge is expected to command an offer north of $300 million over eight years.
