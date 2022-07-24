Giants Place Evan Longoria on IL With Hamstring Strain
Grant White
The San Francisco Giants will have to navigate their upcoming schedule without one of their best hitters. The team announced that Evan Longoria was transferred to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.
The team recalled right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:
• IF Evan Longoria placed on the 10-day IL • RHP Gregory Santos recalled from Triple-A Sacramento
Among batters with at least 100 plate appearances, Longoria ranks third in on-base plus slugging percentage and is tied for fourth on the team with nine home runs. Although he’s been above-average offensively, the three-time Gold Glove winner has lost some of his defensive footing, posting -0.5 Defensive Wins Above Replacement this season.
David Villar is starting at third on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and should feature more regularly with Longoria unavailable.
The Giants are in tough against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, entering Sunday’s series finale as +188 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.