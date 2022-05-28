Giants-Reds: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds will conclude their weekend series on late Sunday morning with Tyler Mahle taking on Alex Cobb.

Neither of the starting pitchers for this matchup has shown much of anything through two months of the season, with Mahle boasting a record of 2-5 with an ERA of 6.32, while Cobb owns a record of 3-2 with a 6.25 ERA.

The Giants currently sit in one of the three wild card positions in the National League, while the Reds have struggled immensely after selling off pieces this offseason, and find themselves in the basement of the NL.

When and Where is Giants-Reds?

Giants: 24-20 | Reds: 15-30

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022 | First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio | Stadium: Great American Ballpark

How to Watch Giants-Reds?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jon Miller, Shawn Estes, and Barry Larkin

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link here to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Giants-Reds

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Giants Add on to Mahle’s Struggles?

Maybe it wasn’t realistic to have the same type of expectations after the Giants won the NL West last season, but despite some inconsistency, they’re right in the thick of the playoff picture. The Giants don’t own a ton of experience against Tyler Mahle, but with his struggles this season facing off with him could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this San Francisco offense.

Giants Projected Lineup:

DH Tommy La Stella

CF Mike Yastrzemski

1B Wilmer Flores

LF Joc Pederson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Evan Longoria

RF Luis Gonzalez

2B Donovan Walton

C Michael Papierski

Starting Pitcher: Alex Cobb

Will the Reds Continue Playing Spoiler Against Giants?

When the players weren’t slapping one another, the Reds opened up their series on Friday night with a solid 5-1 victory against the Giants, which was one of the better showings we’ve seen from this Cincinnati team this year. Mike Moustakas has been a bright spot for the Reds when he’s gone up against Alex Cobb, posting one home run and four RBI with an average of .333 in 15 at-bats.

Reds Projected Lineup:

CF Nick Senzel

3B Brandon Drury

DH Tommy Pham

C Tyler Stephenson

SS Kyle Farmer

1B Mike Moustakas

RF Aristides Aquino

LF Albert Almora

2B Matthew Reynolds

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle