Giants Reinstate Pitcher Alex Cobb From 15-Day Injured List

The San Francisco Giants confirmed a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The reigning NL West champs optioned Mauricio Llovera to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Alex Cobb, who was activated off the 15-day injured list.

Cobb hasn’t pitched since May 29 while dealing with a neck strain. The veteran starting pitcher was well above career norms when he landed on the injured list. Through eight starts this season, Cobb had a 5.73 earned run average, allowing 1.49 walks and hits per inning pitched. However, the 34-year-old is putting up the best strikeout metrics of his career, sitting down 11.2 batters per nine innings, above his career average of 7.4.

The Giants go for the sweep against the Pirates, winning and covering the run line as favorites in the first two games of the series.

FanDuel Sportsbook has San Francisco priced as -196 favorites, with the total set at 8.5.