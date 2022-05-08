Giants Scratch Brandon Belt, Darin Ruf Fills in at First
Grant White
Overview
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was activated off the COVID-19 Injured List on Saturday, only to be scratched from the lineup Sunday. Belt is reportedly dealing with a neck injury that will keep him out against the St. Louis Cardinals as the Giants look to split a four-game series with the NL Central contenders.
Giants sent out an updated lineup without Brandon Belt:
Mike Yastrzemski – CF Joc Pederson – DH Wilmer Flores – 3B Brandon Crawford – SS Darin Ruf – 1B LaMonte Wade Jr – RF Mauricio Dubón – 2B Luis González – LF Curt Casali – C
The two-time World Series-winning first baseman was replaced by Darin Ruf in the Giants lineup, resulting in a shift in the batting order. Belt was scheduled to bat second, but Joc Pederson was moved up to replace him, with Ruf slotted in to bat fifth.
Saturday’s 13-7 win was San Fran’s first win this month, perpetuating a 2-7 slide since April 27.
The Giants enter Sunday’s matchup as -134 home favorites against Dakota Hudson and his 4.72 fielding independent pitching and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. That total is set at 8 with the under juiced to -118, according to the line info FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.