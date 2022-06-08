Giants Send Joey Bart Back to Minors

San Francisco’s catcher of the future remains just that as the club optioned the big-time prospect back to Triple-A Sacramento following a rough couple of months. Forget about hitting his weight, as Joey Bart was trending toward half of that with a .156 batting average this season. The 240-pound backstop has just 14 hits on the season, four of them home runs. Bart struck out more than half of the time he was at the plate with 49 K’s in 90 at-bats in 2022.

The second overall pick of the 2018 draft will give way to Curt Casali, who will take over the everyday duties of the starting catcher.

Bart is only 25, and the Giants are sure to be patient with the Georgia Tech alum, even though fantasy owners may not.

San Fran will continue a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies tonight after dropping the opener, 5-3, on Tuesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has baseball’s G-Men as big moneyline favorites sitting at -220.