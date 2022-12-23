Giants Sign RP Taylor Rogers to 3-Year Deal, Joins Twin Brother

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Francisco Giants have signed left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to a three-year, $33 million contract.

The Rogers twins are reuniting in San Francisco. Left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers in agreement with Giants on three-year, $33M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2022

Rogers joins his twin brother and fellow reliever, Tyler, who has spent the past four seasons with the Giants. It will be the first time a pair of twins will suit up as teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco in 1990 while members of the Oakland Athletics.

Rogers made 66 appearances last season between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers, struggling to a 4.76 ERA. That said, the 32-year-old still recorded an impressive 30.7% strikeout rate and should benefit from the pitcher-friendly confines of Oracle Park.

An All-Star in 2021, Rogers owns a career 3.42 ERA with 81 saves across his seven MLB seasons.

It’s been a busy Friday for the Giants, who also agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract with free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants at +5000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.