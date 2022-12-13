Giants Sign SP Ross Stripling to 2-Year, $25 Million Contract

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants have signed free agent starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million contract.

Right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Stripling, 33, was excellent for Toronto in '22 with a 3.01 ERA and 3.11 FIP. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2022

The deal includes an opt-out after the 2023 season.

Stripling spent 2022 with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he enjoyed the best season of his career, compiling a 10-4 record with a 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and a 111:20 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 134.1 innings (32 appearances, 24 starts).

The 33-year-old was expected to head back to Toronto before the Jays signed fellow starter Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal on Monday.

In San Francisco, Stripling will have a prime opportunity to replicate last year’s performance in the pitcher-friendly confines of Oracle Park. Stripling’s signing is the latest move by a Giants team that recently agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger on December 6.

Flushed with cap space, San Francisco’s next order of business will likely be landing a capable shortstop.

