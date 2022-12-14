Giants Sign SS Carlos Correa to 13-Year, $350 Million Contract

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa is Bay Area bound. According to ESPN.com, Correa has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract to join the San Francisco Giants.

It’s a massive get for a Giants team, who struck out on Aaron Judge, but now land one of the biggest names on the market while filling a position of need. A two-time All-Star, Correa spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, where he slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 136 games.

Before his stop in Minnesota, the 28-year-old played six years with the Houston Astros, where he was a vital member of the club’s resurgence and eventual World Series championship in 2017.

Correa’s deal is two years, $50 million more than fellow superstar shortstop Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants at +3000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.