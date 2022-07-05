Giants SS Brandon Crawford to be Activated on Tuesday
Doug Ziefel
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. The 35-year-old landed on the injured list with a left knee injury on June 26. Fortunately, he will only spend ten days on the injured list. Giants brass and fans hope the time on the shelf could serve as a bit of a reset for Crawford. This season, he has struggled at the plate, hitting .224 with five homers. What is shocking is that he’s also had his share of defensive struggles. Crawford is in the bottom ten percent of shortstops in outs above average.
San Francisco Giants Betting Odds
The Giants will need everything they can get out of Crawford as they are right in the thick of it for an NL Wild Card spot. Sitting just two games above .500 with the All-Star break approaching adds pressure. Crawford’s return could spark a run that vaults them into the playoffs. Let’s not forget that he hit .298 with a career-high 24 homers last season. We know what he and the Giants are capable of. If you think they can turn it around and cause havoc in the postseason. Be sure to grab them to win the NL pennant at Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.