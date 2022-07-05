Giants SS Brandon Crawford to be Activated on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. The 35-year-old landed on the injured list with a left knee injury on June 26. Fortunately, he will only spend ten days on the injured list. Giants brass and fans hope the time on the shelf could serve as a bit of a reset for Crawford. This season, he has struggled at the plate, hitting .224 with five homers. What is shocking is that he’s also had his share of defensive struggles. Crawford is in the bottom ten percent of shortstops in outs above average.

San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

The Giants will need everything they can get out of Crawford as they are right in the thick of it for an NL Wild Card spot. Sitting just two games above .500 with the All-Star break approaching adds pressure. Crawford’s return could spark a run that vaults them into the playoffs. Let’s not forget that he hit .298 with a career-high 24 homers last season. We know what he and the Giants are capable of. If you think they can turn it around and cause havoc in the postseason. Be sure to grab them to win the NL pennant at Fanduel Sportsbook.