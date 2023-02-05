Giants Talking Long-Term Extension with P Logan Webb

Webb flourished last year, posting a career-best 2.90 earned run average in 32 starts. Moreover, the 26-year-old set new benchmarks in innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins en route to finishing 11th in Cy Young voting.
Earlier this offseason, Webb and the Giants agreed to a one-year $4.6 million deal, avoiding arbitration. Any deal will likely mean the homegrown prospect spends the bulk of his career in San Francisco.
The Giants are coming off a disappointing campaign in which they finished 81-81 and missed the postseason. Nevertheless, San Francisco enters the 2023 season with renewed optimism and is priced at +5000 on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.