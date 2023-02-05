Giants Talking Long-Term Extension with P Logan Webb

If there’s a Dog Days equivalent of winter, we’re almost through them.

Pitchers and catchers will soon report to Spring Training facilities before Opening Day 2023.

Among those is San Francisco Giants’ ace Logan Webb, who is working on a long-term extension to stay in the Bay Area.

Reading between the lines after a group interview with Logan Webb: sounds like there have been at least talks about a longterm deal. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 4, 2023

Webb flourished last year, posting a career-best 2.90 earned run average in 32 starts. Moreover, the 26-year-old set new benchmarks in innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins en route to finishing 11th in Cy Young voting.

Earlier this offseason, Webb and the Giants agreed to a one-year $4.6 million deal, avoiding arbitration. Any deal will likely mean the homegrown prospect spends the bulk of his career in San Francisco.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing campaign in which they finished 81-81 and missed the postseason. Nevertheless, San Francisco enters the 2023 season with renewed optimism and is priced at +5000 on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.