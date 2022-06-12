BETTING MLB News
12:03 PM, June 12, 2022

Gleyber Torres is the Latest Yankee Out of Sunday's Lineup

Grant White

The New York Yankees made another lineup adjustment ahead of their series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Gleyber Torres was removed from Sunday’s card due to feeling a “little under the weather,” resulting in Matt Carpenter getting his first position play as a Yankee. 

This change came shortly after it was announced that Kyle Higashioka would replace Jose Trevino behind home plate. 

Torres has been the Yankees’ everyday second baseman this season. The two-time All-Star has appeared in 54 games, slugging .495 and ranking fourth on the team with 1.9 Wins Above Replacement. 

DJ LeMahieu moves across the infield, taking over the four-spot, creating a space for Carpenter at third. Carpenter joined New York at the end of May and has a 1.250 on-base plus slugging percentage through his first nine games with the AL East leaders. 

The lineup changes have hurt the Yankees’ betting odds. After sitting in the -255 range earlier this morning, New York has dropped to -220 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.