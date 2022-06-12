Gleyber Torres is the Latest Yankee Out of Sunday's Lineup
Grant White
The New York Yankees made another lineup adjustment ahead of their series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Gleyber Torres was removed from Sunday’s card due to feeling a “little under the weather,” resulting in Matt Carpenter getting his first position play as a Yankee.
Torres has been the Yankees’ everyday second baseman this season. The two-time All-Star has appeared in 54 games, slugging .495 and ranking fourth on the team with 1.9 Wins Above Replacement.
DJ LeMahieu moves across the infield, taking over the four-spot, creating a space for Carpenter at third. Carpenter joined New York at the end of May and has a 1.250 on-base plus slugging percentage through his first nine games with the AL East leaders.
The lineup changes have hurt the Yankees’ betting odds. After sitting in the -255 range earlier this morning, New York has dropped to -220 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.