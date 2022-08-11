Goldschmidt, Aquino Best National League Player Props August 11

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of the best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+255)

The St. Louis Cardinals have been streaking over the past ten games and have continued to show why they have one of the more feared offenses in the National League. With two MVP candidates headlined by Paul Goldschmidt, the Cards can swing with anyone in baseball and have already scored 14 runs over their first two games in this series with the Colorado Rockies. Goldy has been one of the premiere hitters in the game and tallied 26 home runs and a 1.018 OPS this year, which can continue playing in his favor at the bandbox that is Coors Field. Over his past 15 games, the Cards first baseman has recorded seven big flies, and he’ll be treated to a picture-perfect matchup today that warrants considering him in. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals are set to take on German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies, and this has been a matchup the Red Birds slugger has mashed in previously. In 34 at-bats, Goldschmidt has hit .382 and clubbed four home runs, which should make him someone to gravitate towards with his home run prop. That number is currently set at +255, and with the way, balls are flying out of Coors Field, it’s a price that looks good on this small slate of games.

Aristides Aquino (Reds) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

In one of the season’s best games, the Cincinnati Reds are set to take on the Chicago Cubs tonight from the historic Field of Dreams. Last year’s contest saw a combined 17 runs scored between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, and there’s a sense around this game that there could be much of the same offensive output. Neither the Reds nor Cubs are sending arms to the mound that are particularly scary, with Chicago trotting out left-hander Drew Smyly. Smyly hasn’t been poor this season, but he isn’t exactly someone who strikes fear into opposing hitters. When Aristides Aquino makes good contact with a pitch to his liking, it’s not going to last long in the ballpark, and although that’s only happened three times this year, he still has a sweet power stroke. In addition, Aquino has good numbers in the past against Smyly, recording three home runs in nine at-bats against the lefty. With that, there’s some value in his home run prop tonight, which is currently listed at +350 and warrants consideration.

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+128)

Quietly, Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been one of the best arms in the National League this season. Kelly has posted a 10-5 record with a 2.86 ERA and 109 strikeouts, and it’s not exactly a surprise that he hasn’t been getting the attention he deserves with how Arizona has played for much of this season. There hasn’t been much difference between Kelly’s home and road splits, meaning you should generally be confident every time he takes the hill, especially when it’s in an elite matchup like tonight’s contest. The D-Backs are going head to head with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and this is a team that currently strikes out at the third highest rate in MLB. Kelly might not be your prototypical strikeout pitcher, but he gets the job done and has a perfect matchup tonight, meaning he’s someone you can target. Kelly is currently listed at +128 to record six or more strikeouts this evening, and there’s a ton of value in that price point that bettors should be gravitating towards.